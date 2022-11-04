A new strategy has been approved for adult social care in South Tyneside. Picture c/o Pixabay.

The document, titled Living Better Lives, has been co-produced by people who use care and support services in the borough, as well as partner organisations.

It aims to ensure residents get the best care possible and continue to live in their homes with their loved ones for as long as possible, despite increasing financial pressures on the sector.

The five year vision and strategy for adult social care and commissioning was unanimously approved by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet when they met on Wednesday, November 2.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, lead member for adults, health and independence, said they are committed to ensuring people have their say on such services .

She said: “We want all people in South Tyneside to live in the place they call home with the people and things that they love, in communities where people look out for one another, and doing the things that matter to them.

“These documents will help us deliver on our commitment to create a culture of collaboration and share decision making with communities.

“[It] will ensure that in the future decisions about adult social care and commissioning are co-produced with our community.”

The strategy also responds to the aims set out in the Government white paper, which outlined a 10 year vision for intended adult social care transformations in England.

However Cllr Hetherington warned the sector is facing continued growths in demand and reductions in finances.

She added: “Whilst we have significant concerns about the planned levels of social care funding to make this possible, we are supporting of the aims of the white paper.

“Our strategy seeks to speak to these aims to support choice, control, independence, access and fairness.”

Councillor Ruth Berkley, lead member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, praised the strategy and said it is a “really important issue for everyone in the community.”

She added: “This is a growing area as well in terms of the services that are going to be required, we are an ageing borough too.

“There are going to be long term outcomes both from covid but also in mental health issues that are coming to the fore much more now.”

The five-year strategy highlights six key objectives based on local and national priorities and local people’s views of what must change to match their vision of living a better life.

This includes: prevention and intervention, helping people to stay well and independent as long as possible by encouraging people to lead healthier lifestyles and making the most of their own strengths and resources.

It includes supporting people to remain in control as to how they receive their care and support to help them achieve the best outcomes, and keeping people at risk of harm and abuse safe.