New air quality strategy approved for South Tyneside to help improve health in borough

Councillors at the latest meeting of the local authority’s cabinet formally adopted the strategy and praised work already done in promoting sustainable travel and green initiatives in the borough.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth, skills and climate, presenting the air quality strategy to a meeting on January 4, said it was an issue of “huge public health importance”.

She said it sets out “clear objectives” for air quality improvements in South Tyneside which is “critical” to help all stakeholders work together to “reduce levels of significant pollutants and help to improve health and wellbeing.”

Tackling vehicle emissions is central to the strategy.

The strategy centres on four issues: vehicles and fuel, spatial planning, industry and behavioural change.

It is also accompanied by an action plan consisting of 27 measures to improve air quality, which is to be reviewed on an annual basis.

The council must submit an air quality status report to Defra annually, with 2021’s appraisal highlighting the need for a strategy to drive forward improvements.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for transport and neighbourhoods, said South Tyneside is going in “the right direction” and urged the local authority to further encourage greener travel methods for their staff.

He added: “In the next five years we will see a massive difference in how South Tyneside is moving forward with sustainable travel but also active travel.”

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, praised the strategy and added the borough is making “great strides”, although she said more support is likely needed to further implement transport plans.

She said: “It’s covering a wide range of ways that we can improve air quality, for me it shows we are really serious about this.

“We need the will power and the commitment, and I think we’ve got that.

“We probably need more funding to do things like improve transport in terms of buses and electric vehicles.”

Councillors also agreed to revoke two Air Quality Management Areas in the borough, at Lindisfarne roundabout and Boldon Lane, in line with Defra advice following a five-year period of compliance with national pollutant limit values.

