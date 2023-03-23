New bar and restaurant planned for South Shields seafront - this is how it would look if plans are approved

Caption: CGI impressions of how new bar and restaurant development in South Shields could look. Credit: Mario Minchella Architects

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land at the Pier Head off Sea Road.

The vacant site sits between the town’s main beaches near the Pier Head Car Park and the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade building.

Under new plans the site could be transformed into a modern bar/restaurant with an outdoor terrace and associated external works.

The plans also include the removal of a metal railing at the Grade II-listed pier and to replace it with a glass balustrade.

Applicants are listed in planning documents as Moorgate Property Ltd with Mario Minchella Architects also involved in the development’s design.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states multiple access points would be provided into the site and that the new building had been designed to “create a visual representation of the wave form”.

Those behind the scheme have said an external area would include covered seating and pod style social areas that “can be used all year round with the use of patio heaters and fire pit coffee tables”.

Caption: Parcel of land at the Pier Head off Sea Road, South Shields (March, 2023)

As part of the development, a central pathway would “provide a journey through the terrace area, by providing corten steel moongates, festoon lighting and planting, creating a ‘zen garden’ experience”.

The internal restaurant is expected to contain around 80 covers for diners, with more seating on a proposed mezzanine floor which can be accessed via staircases.

A planning application also notes the development could create around 30 jobs, with a mix of full-time and part-time roles.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed two-storey bar/restaurant scheme has been designed to sit adjacent to the listed pier, which will take advantage of the stunning views to the north west and Tynemouth Priory.

“Views haven’t been provided to the north east side, as to not encroach onthe adjacent Grade II-listed life brigade watch house”.

As part of the scheme, there are also plans to convert the ‘Harbour Master house’ on the development site into hotel rooms with parking bays.

A decision on the development will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0085/23/FUL

