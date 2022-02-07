Earlier in February 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for land adjacent to Wardles Bar / the Albert Hotel in Albert Street in the Hebburn North ward.

The proposals aim to change the use of an open paved pedestrian area to a beer garden seating area surrounded by a high close-boarded fence.

If approved, it will add to the growing offer for outdoor hospitality areas in the borough.

The number of these has rocketed during the pandemic, with pubs and restaurants having been restricted to outdoor serving and people encouraged to mix outdoors at various stages.

A design and access statement, submitted with the application, said the plans aimed to “expand the use” of facilities and would be an “additional benefit to the area.”

In addition, the fence aims to “enclose the customer area in a secure manner and to separate the area from its surroundings” to help control times of use and noise levels.

The design and access statement goes on to say: “ [The use would be] as an external family area for a maximum of approximately 24 people , 12 adults and 12 children.

“The hours of use would be 11am until 8pm in the evenings generally obviously in the better weather months of the year.

“There would be no external heaters and only security lighting [and] the area would not be illuminated for use on darker evenings.

“There will be no music or social events , birthdays etc. The reason for the use of the area is to allow customers to bring their families and spend a few hours together.”

The planning application adds the proposed development would increase employee numbers, with one full-time and three part-time roles proposed.

Floor plans show a public footpath will continue to run alongside the proposed beer garden providing access along Albert Street.

A decision on the beer garden application is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1128/21/FUL

