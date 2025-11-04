A new project is being drawn up aiming to reduce traffic congestion and delays at a key junction during peak hours in Boldon Colliery.

South Tyneside Council officers have outlined how the junction at Hubert Street and Cotswold Lane faces capacity problems causing heavy queuing on both eastern and western roundabout arms.

Congestion is “most severe” during the afternoon peak, “significantly affecting the surrounding road network and traffic flow” according to officers.

Cotswold Lane And Hubert Street Junction, Boldon Colliery | Google/LDRS

The local authority has initiated a study through consultants WSP to explore design options that can alleviate the traffic delays in the Boldon Colliery area.

Three designs have been identified and considered, with the preferred scheme proposing to replace the roundabout with signalised crossroads, including dedicated right-turn bays for better traffic management.

Officers have said model results show the new scheme would bring “significant reductions in congestion and delays during AM and PM peak hours.”

They added the design “increases economic benefits by improving traffic flow and eliminating oversaturated junctions.”

Various benefits have been estimated to come from the scheme, with the cost of traffic delays expected to drop 33% at the morning peak, saving over £160 an hour, and by over 50% at the afternoon peak, saving around £465 per hour.

Overall traffic delays would improve during peak morning and afternoon hours by 33% and 56% respectively.

A presentation on the proposed changes was brought before the latest meeting of Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum.

Officers concluded: “The preferred design greatly reduces congestion and enhances traffic flow during peak periods, validated by key performance metrics.”

The presentation also noted there is significant scope within the project to enhance the existing public realm space adjacent to the junction.

Council chiefs stressed a detailed communication and engagement plan will be in place around the project to keep residents, councillors and other interested parties informed of its progression.

The next steps include a public engagement session which has been arranged for Thursday, November 20, from 5pm to 9pm at Boldon Colliery Village Hall, which will act as a drop in event to allow the public to review the plans and discuss them with officers.

Following the event, feedback from residents and businesses will be collated and used to help shape the detailed design of the scheme.

The project is expected to be funded with a total of £3.5 million from the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) fund.

The junction was defined as part of the South Shields to Newcastle bus corridor and highlighted by bus operators for “significant delays and road safety concerns.”

The funding requires an assurance process to ensure project viability and contracts need to be completed with the North East Combined Authority by the end of March 2026 to secure the funding.