South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for unit 1B at Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate in the East Boldon area.

This includes a bid to change the use of the unit from ‘light industrial’ to a CrossFit gym, with the existing café at unit 1A expected to remain under a separate occupancy.

CrossFit describes itself as a fitness method which focuses on strength and conditioning, with the aim of helping people to become physically stronger and faster.

Proposed unit for new CrossFit gym in Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

Gyms using the style of exercise typically offer specialist setups to allow heavy duty high intensity training, with the use of weights, climbing robes and large machinery.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials states the development aims to meet the applicant’s “growing demand” and “need for expansion”.

The applicant, who is a self-described Cleadon resident, said the industrial unit was “absolutely perfect” for a CrossFit use.

The supporting statement adds: “Programmes are structured, intimate and provide a sense of camaraderie, with the aim to create a sense of community, to support, encourage and celebrate our health achievements together.

“This is something I’m really passionate about, the sense of community.

“Encouragement from each other as we evolve to enrich our lives improving our health along the way.

“Lots of my outstanding clients feel intimidated by the use of a regular gym, finding them intimidating, unmotivated, less enjoyment, lack of engagement with others.

“Gym environments should be somewhere sociable, fun and uplifting.

“Hence my desire to provide the community with a gym-workout place as stated, ensuring our local members benefit from physical and mental health improvements as well as encouraging social /charitable events to bring people together”.

The supporting statement also outlined the benefits of the site including its close proximity to the East Boldon Metro Station.

It was noted that the new gym could also benefit residents of a new housing development planned in the area by offering a “great location for surrounding residents to access early morning slots”.

Proposed opening hours for the CrossFit gym include slots of 5.30am to 10.30am and 5pm to 8pm, between Monday and Saturday.

A design and access statement also states the building has its own on-site parking and reception area which, together with the proposed opening hours, would “prevent any adverse effect on the other units on the estate”.

Those behind the scheme said the change of use would “make a positive contribution to the sustainability of the [industrial] estate” and would “benefit the local village centres that are not serviced by town centre gym provision”.

It was also argued that the plans would “contribute positively to the council’s aim to reduce both obesity and carbon emissions”.

A decision on the CrossFit gym planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.