Plans approved for new flats above shop units on Fowler Street, South Shields v.1

Plans for new flats above shop units in a South Shields shopping street have been given the green light by council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 73 Fowler Street near South Shields Town Hall.

The building sits on the junction with Winchester Street and has several retail units on the ground floor, as well as office space above and a single residential flat facing onto Winchester Street.

73 Fowler Street, South Shields. Credit: Google StreetView

Developer Fairoaks North East Limited applied to local authority planners earlier this year for ‘prior approval’ to change the use of the building’s upper floors into additional flats.

This included a change of use from a ‘commercial, business and service’ planning class into “five single dwelling units”.

Floor plans submitted to council officials showed two new self-contained flats on the building’s first floor, each with one bedroom, a kitchen / living area and bathroom and a study in one of the flats.

The building’s second floor also included an additional three self-contained flats, each with one bedroom, a kitchen / living area and bathroom, and a study in one of the flats.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, one objection was received from a business based below the proposed flats raising concerns about noise during construction and disruption.

Comments from the business, referenced in a council report, said the flats plan would “have a negative impact on all aspects of my business”.

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on December 13, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted there had been no objection to the flats on transport grounds and that there was not a requirement for dedicated car parking for the scheme, given its “town centre location”.

There were no issues raised about the proposed accommodation, which would have “provision of adequate natural light in all habitable rooms of the proposed flats”.

The council decision report added: “A neighbouring occupier (existing ground floor unit) has raised concerns about noise impacts during the works and once the flats are occupied and the impact this would have on their business premises which is located below the proposed flats.

“Whilst this concern is acknowledged, some level of noise during building works would be expected and noise during early hours or late hours of the day can be controlled by environmental health under statutory noise.

“It should also be noted that the building was used as offices and therefore some level of noise would be expected.

“The level of noise from an office use and residential is not considered to [be] materially different that the surrounding businesses would be significantly impacted.”

A planning application submitted to council officials said the flats would have “windows which provide natural ventilation” and that the site was in a sustainable location close to public transport links.

The planning application added: “The main road in front of the property (Fowler Street) is a controlled zone with the road being used regularly for several bus routes.

“The site is in very close proximity to South Shields Metro and bus interchange, both of which are a two-minute walk from the property.

“There is also a public car park further up Fowler Street, which is suitable for car parking for visitors.

“It is clear from the above that the proposed development site has exceptional links with public transport and represents a sustainable form of development in line with national and local planning policies.

“Safe and secure cycle parking storage will be provided for each unit, totalling five cycle spaces. The proposals will not create an impact.”

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0659/24/PNCU