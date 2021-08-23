A new funeral director business is set to open its doors in Hebburn under proposals approved by planning chiefs.

Earlier in June 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a property on Victoria Road East in the Monkton ward.

This included a change of use from retail to a funeral director business with a chapel of rest.

The last use of the site was a betting shop and despite planning permission being granted for a cafe use in 2020, council planning documents say this “has not been implemented.”

After considering all representations, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the change of use to a funeral directors on August 20, 2021.

The council’s environmental health officer raised no concerns and concluded that there would be “no unreasonable noise” from the proposals.

Meanwhile, the council’s traffic and road safety department raised no objections in terms of highway safety.

A council planning report reads: “The proposed development would not result in any harm upon the residential amenity of any neighbouring properties.

“There would be no significant increase in noise and disturbance when compared to the existing use of the site as a betting shop or the previously approved café use.

“There would be no external changes to the building and the proposed development would not result in any significant harm to the visual amenity of the area.”

The report goes on to say: “It is not considered that the proposed use would result in significantly greater footfall at any one time than the bookmaker or café uses, and no significantly greater number of deliveries than the café use, and is therefore not considered that there would be any significant increased harm to highway safety than the bookmaker and café uses.

“An informative is recommended to remind the applicant not to load or unload on Victoria Road East itself.

“The parking restrictions in the immediate area are noted and should ensure considerate parking is undertaken by customers and staff.”

According to the application form, the applicant is listed as Jayne Prior Funeral Directors.

Under planning permission, the change of use must commence on site within the next three years.