New garden centre and cafe coming to South Shields after plans approved for expanding business

Back in 2021, South Tyneside Council registered a planning application for unit one at the Western Approach Trade Park in the town.

The unit, which sits within the Beacon and Bents ward, was previously used as a builder’s merchant.

New plans from South Shields-based Brickwork Direct Ltd aimed to change the use of the land and buildings to a mixed use offering offices and a garden centre with an ancillary customer café.

A file picture of a cup of coffee after plans were approved for a new garden centre and cafe.

According to planning documents, the firm provides bespoke bricklaying, brickwork and stone construction services across a range of sectors, including education, health and social housing, and employs a range of staff and sub-contractors.

Following expansion in recent years, Brickwork Direct Ltd acquired an established landscaping business and set up a small garden centre business primarily involving the supply and build of polytunnels and sale of plants.

A planning statement submitted with the planning application for Western Approach Trade Park states the change of use would provide a new headquarters for the Brickwork Direct group of companies.

The planning statement goes on to say: “The application proposals involve the mixed use re-use of an existing vacant property occupying a highly accessible location in close proximity to South Shields town centre and the site therefore represents an entirely acceptable location for new development in principle.

The development will take shape on a site off Western Approach.

“The application property is not currently generating any job opportunities or making a positive contribution to the local economy and the proposed development represents further capital investment within the local area by a successful local business and will provide new headquarters for Brickwork Direct Limited.

“The company currently provide direct and indirect employment for over 200 local people and the application proposals will deliver a number of additional job opportunities across a range of full and part time roles.

“The economic and employment benefits of the proposed development are considerable and should be afforded substantial weight in the decision-making process.”

After assessing the application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 24, 2022.

Under planning conditions, works must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1015/21/FUL

