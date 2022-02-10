New nail and beauty salon planned for Hebburn shopping centre

Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered a planning application for 4 St James Mall at Mountbatten Shopping Centre.

According to planning documents, the unit is vacant but was last used for the sale of fruit and vegetables several years ago.

New plans aim to change the use of the unit from a retail shop to a ‘sui generis’ nail and beauty salon use.

A planning application states the development would create jobs, with two full-time roles and one part-time role proposed at the salon.

Proposed opening hours would be from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and then 11am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The Mountbatten Shopping Centre is situated in the heart of Hebburn town centre on the junction of Station Road and Victoria Road West.

It includes an external shopping centre with a parade of retail units known as St John’s Precinct and St James Mall.

The centre also provides a broad range of retailers including national and local operators.

A decision on the new nail and beauty salon use at the shopping centre will be made following a period of council consultation.

Comments on the proposed change of use can be made via South Tyneside Council’s website until March 2, 2022.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1212/21/FUL

