New pavement cafe set to open at South Shields seafront outside the Dunes

A application was lodged with South Tyneside Council for land near the Dunes Adventure Island and Bowling Alley off Sea Road.

This included a change of use from an existing public highway to a ‘pavement café ‘ located at the side of the building.

The development included raised timber platforms either side of the entrance doors, semi-permanent planter boxes to the perimeter of the pavement café and new awnings.

How the new outdoor area at Dunes Adventure Island could look. PICTURE CREDIT: PULP STUDIOS DESIGN HOUSE.

Planning permission was previously granted in 2018 to change the use of part of the amusement arcade to a coffee shop and to construct an outside seating area and awning.

Fresh plans submitted in 2021 aimed to expand the pavement café consent by increasing outside space and erecting planter boxes around it.

During consultation, concerns were raised by objectors about the proposal causing a “bottleneck” for pedestrians.

Other concerns included the outdoor area “restricting access” for deliveries to nearby businesses, including cafés and the fun fair, and for emergency vehicles.

The new cafe is set to take shape outside the Dunes.

After considering all representations, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the new pavement café application on Thursday, November 18.

In a report, planners concluded that there would be “sufficient space for pedestrians to pass the site” and that the development would not lead to “significant harm to the highway safety of the area.”

They also noted that a driveway / access width of 5m would remain next to the site and that “reasonable access would be maintained.”

The council planning decision report goes on to say: “The proposed development would not result in any significant further harm to biodiversity given its location upon previously developed land.

“It is considered that the proposal would help to promote the area as a leisure and tourism destination by expanding an existing leisure use business.”

Planners added that the development would also “improve the quality of attractions” along the foreshore and improve facilities adjacent to the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Under planning conditions, works must commence on site within the next three years.

For more information on the application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0629/21/FUL