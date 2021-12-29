New policy to tackle antisocial behaviour to be considered by South Tyneside councillors

South Tyneside Council chiefs say the draft Anti-Social Behaviour Policy strengthens the authority's existing document, improving the way the council works with its partners to tackle antisocial behaviour and setting out the actions it will take when incidents are reported.

Bosses say the key changes to the policy include clarity on what constitutes as antisocial behaviour, information on how to report incidents and how complaints will be processed, the role of key partners as well as details of support for victims.

They say draft document takes into account the latest legislation and has been informed by feedback from ‘extensive consultation’ carried out in 2021.

South Shields Town Hall.

It has also been developed in line with good practice guidance by Resolve – a recognised centre of excellence in relation to anti-social behaviour and community safety – they said.

Members of South Tyneside’s ruling cabinet will be recommended to approve the policy when they meet on January 5.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “Antisocial behaviour blights communities. It can have a serious detrimental impact on the quality of life for residents.

“However, anti-social behaviour can also be extremely complex. Categories can range from persistent, excessive noise or environmental offences to serious criminal activity, which would be dealt with by police. It can also involve many agencies and cut across number of issues, from housing and addiction to mental health and safeguarding.

“It is important to take a holistic and proportionate approach to dealing with problematic behaviour, looking at prevention, early intervention, support and enforcement using the tools and powers available, while also recognising that the source of anti-social behaviour is often an individual struggling with their own personal issues.

“We also have to be clear about what we can and cannot do as a local authority and give realistic expectations for those involved and those affected.

“Through this proposed new policy, we demonstrate our commitment to working collaboratively with partners to ensure South Tyneside remains a great place to live where people feel safe.”

South Tyneside Homes’ Community Safety and Tenancy Enforcement Team currently deals with incidents of antisocial behaviour on behalf of South Tyneside Council, regardless of the tenure of victims or perpetrators.

The draft policy also includes details of pre-tenancy checks for landlords and support for perpetrators of antisocial behaviour to help them modify their behaviour.

