South Tyneside Council has approved plans for 23-25 Frederick Street in Laygate after an application was submitted in May 2021.

This included changing the use of the ground floor unit from an ‘amusement arcade’ to a restaurant with an additional takeaway service.

Plans included alterations to the shopfront, expansion works in the basement and an extension to the rear, alongside the installation of an external flue.

The former Dunes Amusements building in Laygate is set to become a new restaurant for the area.

Alterations were also planned to the existing upper floor maisonette including the creation of a first floor roof terrace to the rear.

The business space, which sits within the Simonside and Rekendyke ward, was last occupied by Dunes Amusements.

Following consultation, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the change of use to a restaurant on Thursday, September 9.

Council officers concluded that the site was based in a sustainable location and that the scheme was acceptable in terms of the principle of development, design and residential amenity/ highways impacts.

A council report reads: “In this instance, the proposed change of use would improve the vitality of this district shopping centre by bringing a vacant (non-retail) unit back into use, providing employment and supporting the evening economy of the shopping centre (while also being open from 9am to prevent a ‘dead’ daytime frontage), as well as encouraging additional footfall along the street.”

The report goes on to say: “Taking into account the existing mixture of retail and commercial premises along the row of properties and the established commercial character of this section of Frederick Street, it is judged that the proposal would represent an appropriate form of sustainable development in this location.

“It would provide a local service to serve a surrounding residential catchment, which this main district shopping centre should seek to do.”

According to the planning application, the business is expected to employ 12 full-time members of staff.

As part of the planning decision a condition was also added by council officers limiting the restaurant’s opening hours to between 9am and midnight, Monday to Sunday.

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0161/21/FUL