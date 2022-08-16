New shop units to be created in Harton Village, with grocer and hairdresser likely uses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed site for two new retail units, Moor Lane, Harton, South Shields

Back in October, 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for land at the corner of Sunderland Road and Moor Lane.

The plans included the construction of two new retail units with a flat roof, rear yard areas and new close boarded fencing.

Proposals were linked to a vacant plot of land in the Harton Village neighbourhood shopping centre classed as a previously developed site.

According to a report prepared by council planners, the site once housed retail units but the buildings were demolished a number of years ago.

New plans aimed to redevelop the site and provide shop spaces for businesses once again.

Submitted plans show signage for a grocer and hairdresser while an application form states the plans would create two full-time and two part-time jobs.

Harton Village has been enjoying a new buzz in recent years, thanks to the Harton Hub group of traders and the community, hosting hugely successful events including a Christmas fair and Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During consultation on the new retail unit scheme, South Tyneside Council received two objections from neighbours on Moore Avenue raising concerns about parking.

This included fears about the lack of provision for off-street parking and the new retail units creating more parking demand in the area.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 11, 2022.

A council decision report concluded the plans would not harm the “viability and vitality of Harton local centre”.

On highway safety issues, the council report added: “The site is not of a sufficient size to enable car parking within it alongside the proposed building and refuse store.

“Parking would need to rely on the use of the public highway or nearby public car parks/laybys, whether this is for customers of the shops or deliveries.

“Parking would be more of a temporary and transient impact.

“It is also considered that two retail units were located in the same place before 2015 and the proposed units would be located along Moor Lane and adjacent to Sunderland Road where numerous bus routes run along.

“Given the above it is considered that, on balance; there would be sufficient capacity for the public highway, car park or layby to accommodate the proposed vehicular traffic that may be generated from the proposal and to the extent that there would be no material harm in terms of highway safety”.

Council planners also confirmed that an existing first floor hair salon on Sunderland Road was seeking permission to change back into a residential flat, which has since been approved by the local authority.

Under planning conditions work on the new retail units must be brought forward within three years.

Approved opening hours for the retail units will be 8am-7pm, Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays.