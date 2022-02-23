New strategy to tackle loneliness and isolation in South Tyneside

Council chiefs noted the prevalence of loneliness and social isolation felt by residents in the area will have only increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years.

Work has already been taking place to improve support on offer in South Tyneside, but plans are now in place to draw up a wider strategy on the issue.

Steven Carter, senior public health advanced practitioner at South Tyneside Council, noted many residents in the area are “very proud”, and they need to tackle stigmas and encourage people to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid has brought issues of loneliness and isolation more to the fore.

He said: “Residents of South Tyneside are very proud, they don’t want to keep going for support if they don’t have to.

“That can work against us sometimes because people tend to bottle things up and come at the very last point when they’re in crisis because they don’t want to see someone early.

“We want to create a bit of a brand around this and make it a bit more socially acceptable and accept that all of us experience problems and issues with loneliness and social isolation at times.”

The comments were made at the latest meeting of the council people select committee at South Shields Town Hall last week.

Officers reported research has shown there are “significant links” to the impacts of the Covid pandemic and current fuel poverty crisis, which could increase the number of residents experiencing social isolation and loneliness.

They added people may also have been affected by bereavement, loss of social connections, increased alcohol and substance misuse and a lack of physical activity and social opportunities as a result of the pandemic.

“Really positive” schemes and initiatives already in place in the area include “chatty benches”, Men in Sheds, and programmes supporting veterans, elderly residents and young people impacted.

Mr Carter added: “Those people who were already socially isolated or had feelings of loneliness have experienced even higher levels as a result of the pandemic.

“We haven’t got a formalised published strategy as yet on this issue but that certainly is a priority over the next few months.”

A multi-agency group has also been convened to look at bidding for Government funding to help provide more support in South Tyneside.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.