Next steps agreed for Coast Road realignment between South Shields and Whitburn

This week, South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet were asked to approve the next steps in a scheme to move a section of the popular coastal route further inland and away from the cliff face.

To move the project forward, council chiefs were asked to approve the making of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the land needed to make the change.

The Coast Road is being realigned due to coastal erosion.

The realignment is on land owned by the National Trust, who have given their support to the scheme but the council must go through the formal CPO process to acquire the land.

Proposals were discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 16, at South Shields Town Hall.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and transport, outlined the background of the scheme and reasons for the CPO.

Cllr Foreman told the meeting: “This report is to seek cabinet approval to proceed with the scheme and to make a compulsory purchase order for the land owned by the National Trust.

“The report sets out the background of why the scheme is needed and the urgency with which works need to happen to keep the public safe and maintain a very important part of the highway network.

“The urgency is due to the effects of coastal erosion and the formation of caves within the cliff face at this point.

“The new road alignment will [move] the existing road near the Lime Kilns at Marsden and the existing road will then be returned back to the National Trust and returned to grassland.

“Prior to the approval of the CPO it was necessary to obtain planning approval, this was granted on February 14, 2022.”

The Coast Road realignment followed specialist surveys which identified ‘pinch points’ caused by the erosion of the limestone cliff face and the formation of caves.

Highways works will move the A183 Coast Road away from the clifftop at the tightest point, while the existing road will be returned to grassland.

It is expected that this will extend the lifespan of the coastal route by around 50 years and a longer-term option will be explored once the new road is in place.

A report prepared for cabinet added that the case for the compulsory purchase order to bring the highways scheme forward was “unarguable”.

The report goes on to say: “Local realignment of the Coast Road at Marsden Bay is required as soon as possible to mitigate the evidenced risks to users of the Coast Road from future cliff erosion in the Marsden Bay area.

“It [the council] can only do so if it acquires the order land and carries out the scheme.”

Detailed designs are being finalised and the council is currently seeking a contractor with a view to starting on site later this year.

