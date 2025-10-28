A community-led plan for the future of Jarrow unlocking £20 million of Government funding to transform the town and create new opportunities for young people has been revealed.

The Jarrow Forward neighbourhood board has produced a ten-year regeneration plan after listening to the views of more than 1,000 residents and 500 young people, as well as community groups, businesses, schools, service providers and national funding organisations.

Project bosses say the plan reflects the pride people feel for their historic town and their desire for fulfilling local jobs, cultural activities, leisure and sport facilities, shops and cafés and for things to do that will inspire and empower young people to take control of their own future.

Recognising the challenges in a town where one in three children live in poverty, the plan sets out a number of ideas as part of efforts to bring about transformative change.

This includes attracting more people into the town with environmental improvements, activities and events and more investment centred around a new play strategy for children, an “intergenerational creative centre” for young people and an employability hub for the 18+ age group.

Susan Wear, chair of Jarrow Forward, said the plan aims to “help young people grow their own creativity, ambition and confidence to be able to take control of their own future” and to “give them every chance to become the best they can be in their home town”.

“Our partnership of 20 organisations operating in Jarrow listened and learned from residents and young people to develop the vision and plan,” she added.

“Residents have huge pride in Jarrow’s pioneering achievements, finding creative solutions to problems and becoming world leaders in innovation, science, culture and sport over centuries.

“Now we want to nurture and apply that creative spirit to these exciting ideas that will be led and delivered by some brilliant community organisations to make the plan become reality.”

The plan, which also has the full support of Jarrow’s MP Kate Osborne and South Tyneside Council, is now submitted to the Government and the board partners will begin the first steps.

Those behind the scheme say this will include “visualising concepts”, identifying additional funds and investment needed and “building community partnerships” to deliver the first projects in 2026.

Five values underpin the plan, which aims to be “life-enhancing, innovative, environmentally sustainable, engaging, and legacy-focused” and there are also three priorities:

Better futures for Jarrow’s young people – more opportunities to be creative and learn new skills, and better facilities for sport, play, leisure and culture. A re-energised town centre – transforming the look and feel of Jarrow, improving connectivity, supporting new attractive events and initiatives. A connected, cohesive community – communicating about existing and new assets, services and opportunities, supporting community groups and boosting pride in the town.

Jarrow is one of 75 towns nationally to benefit from the Government’s plan, now named Pride in Place.

It was noted that a regeneration plan for Jarrow had already been submitted to the previous Government but the fund was “put on hold by the [2024] General Election”, council documents state.

The presentation to councillors said that “following lobbying, [the] new Government confirmed in [the] Nov 2024 Budget that the fund would continue” and that the “March 2025 Budget confirmed this, but changed the name to Plan for Neighbourhoods” and made changes.

This included pushing the start date of funding into 2026, providing “capacity funds” and “widening focus to three priorities”.

Councillors were told that Jarrow’s 10-year regeneration plan would be “high level” setting out “challenges, assets and priorities” to “give Government surety and allow funding to flow from April 2026”.

This will include around £2 million a year over the 10-year period of the plan, which is expected to benefit Jarrow and its residents.

Jarrow Forward is made up of representatives of local groups and organisations, including Barbour, Bede’s Helping Hands, ICB [Integrated Care Board], Kate Osborne MP, Tyne Coast College, Jarrow School, Nexus , Northumbria Police, Jarrow Sea Cadets, Big Local Jarrow and more, and the vice-chair is Geoff Thompson of South Shields FC.

The scrutiny presentation to councillors in September, 2025, added the Jarrow Forward board has met several times and has already undertaken work, including “research into existing projects and national data”, “liaising and lobbying Government”, holding workshops and undertaking community engagement.

Jarrow Forward will continue to involve and work with community groups, residents, young people and businesses as the work progresses to deliver the plan.

A new Jarrow Forward Fund will launch in November for local voluntary and community groups to apply for small grants to build their capacity and ability to help support the vision for Jarrow.

To find out more about Jarrow Forward and how to get involved, visit South Tyneside Council’s website: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/jarrowforward