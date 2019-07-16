Next steps for Nexus Learning Centre construction in South Shields: Special permission needed for team building new £8.4million facility
Workers constructing an £8.4million transport training facility have been given permission to operate extended hours - to guarantee it is built on firm foundations.
The construction team said the extra hours will ensure a special finish can be applied to concrete being poured into the base of the Nexus Learning Centre, being built at the end of the line in South Shields.
Contractors say they need to work into the night on four days over the next month – but only if the weather is dry each time.
It is carried out when concrete has been poured into its correct place and allowed to partially set for six hours.
However, project developer Nexus, which operates the Tyne and Wear Metro system, says contracting firm Galliford Try may have to work to 10pm to ensure success.
That is four hours later than allowed under existing, approved project guidelines.
It is the second time Nexus has asked South Tyneside Council for permission to change the agreed planning rules.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Last August it was granted permission to move the location of the planned structure five metres north-west.
It admitted to not meeting requirements around the width of the track being used, signalling and space for driver walkways needed for the scheme at South Shields.
And Nexus accepted it had failed to take in to account the amount of straight track necessary to link the centre to the existing Metro rail network which ends at the town’s station.
In granting latest planning approval, a council report said the work needed was time sensitive and once begun it must be completed in one continuous shift – with a dry day necessary.
“The exact date cannot be fixed until an accurate forecast can be obtained,” the report reads.
The extension could take place later this week and next week, and also on the weeks starting August 8 and August 15.
The three-storey Nexus centre will provide training for apprentices, front line leadership and management development, with the intention that all of Nexus’ 1,000-strong workforce will benefit.