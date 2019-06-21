Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner candidates have now been confirmed
The candidates have been revealed to replace Dame Vera Baird as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria.
An election for the role will be held next month after Dame Vera is stepping down from the role, which was not due for re-election until 2020.
She has now been appointed as the new Victims’ Commissioner and will take over the role next month.
Her responsibilities will include promoting the interests of victims and witnesses, ensuring that their voices are heard and holding government to account on delivery of its commitments.
Dame Vera Baird’s appointment will last for three years and her new role will involve engaging with victims to build up a picture of how support services are working and how they could be improved.
The nominees to take her place will be asking everyone to turn out and vote in the polls on Thursday, July 18.
They are:
Georgina Emma Rowley HILL – Independent
Cara Kim MCGUINNESS – Labour Party
Robbie MOORE – Conservative and Unionist Party
Jonathan WALLACE – Liberal Democrats
This is the third time that voters in the Northumbria Police force area have gone to the polls for a commissioner.
The first commissioner election was held in November 2012, and the second in 2016.
Anyone not yet registered to vote has until Monday, July 2, to register.
The result will be announced in Sunderland on Friday, July 19.