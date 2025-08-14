Plans for a new “operational training facility” for Northumbria Police have been officially submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for an industrial unit at Alston Road, in the Pattinson Industrial Estate in Washington.

The site was previously occupied by manufacturer Ulster North East but under new plans, the site could become a key training hub for the region’s police force.

New 'operational training facility' for Northumbria Police planned at industrial building in Washington's Pattinson Industrial Estate | Google/LDRS

The submission of a formal planning application from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Northumbria is a key step towards making the Washington-based training hub a reality.

A planning, design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the plans would “create an operational training facility with ancillary office space” and would help “support Northumbria Police’s workforce development”.

Planning documents confirm the site, which benefits from a large area of existing parking provision, would be used to “provide high quality spaces” for a number of “essential training needs”.

This includes “public order training” and “public order police dog and mounted tactics (approximately 20 times per year)”, as well as “officer safety training”, “taser instruction” and “driver training”.

It was noted that external training activities will take place in areas to the “north, east, and west of the existing building” and that “training will typically start at 7.30am and end at 4:45pm, however this may be subject to change based on the operational requirements”.

In addition, it was proposed that “there will be up to 50 staff / trainers onsite each day” as part of the development.

Submitted planning documents confirmed current operational training for Northumbria Police is provided at various sites, including facilities provided by Durham Constabulary, and at fire stations in Northumberland and Newcastle.

It was noted that “this arrangement is not sustainable long-term for the force, and does not align with the national guidelines from the Government on the expectation for officer training”, as well as current “lease arrangements” potentially creating a “risk to training requirements”.

Those behind the Washington training hub scheme said the proposed site was identified after an 11-month search and that the police force needed a premises that could be “delivered in a single phase” with “associated outdoor training space”.

Several alternative locations across the North East were also discounted “due to constraints related to both the internal and external spaces available”, planning documents state.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “Further, the warehouse unit at Pattinson Industrial Estate lends itself well to the delivery of training specifically due to its clear internal spans between the frame, and the location is particularly well-connected and central within Northumbria Police’s area, supporting staff access and operational efficiency.

“As no suitable alternative sites have been identified, securing this change of use permission at the Pattinson Industrial Estate is therefore critical.”

Applicants said “the objective to centralise and improve the training facility arrangement is an important aspect of the force’s long term estate strategy” and would “ensure officers are well-trained to respond to public safety needs, supporting the delivery of essential public services”.

It was noted that the “premises identified at Washington will ensure that the current and future operational demands of the force can be met whilst also giving the force ultimate control of their facility, timetabling, and ability to meet future training needs”.

On highways matters, it was argued that there would be “no adverse impact on highway safety or operation” and that a travel plan had been prepared to “encourage walking, cycling and shared travel”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “There is no alternative, suitable premises within the force’s estate to accommodate this operational training facility.

“Ownership and occupation of their own premises in Washington will enable the force to mimic and recreate real-life situations inside and outside the building, which is not always possible with the lease arrangements that are currently in place.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01719/FUL