Plans for a new ‘self-service’ dog wash station in South Shields have been submitted to South Tyneside planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a small building which sits next to green space adjacent to a coastal car park and Minchella & Co.

Plans are seeking permission to install a “self-service dog wash facility” with service connections to a building described in planning documents as a “former public convenience autoloo”.

Proposed location for new self-service dog wash facility at Sea Road coastal spot in South Shields | Google/LDRS

Design images show the proposed plans are linked to NE Dog Wash, which already operates from several locations across the North East providing dog wash stations with cycles including shampoo, rinse, conditioner, ‘further rinse’ and warm blow dry.

According to the NE Dog Wash website, the stations also have a quick ‘disinfect’ mode which is used to prepare the station for the next user and ensure the units are kept as clean as possible.

New plans for the “public convenience building” at Sea Road, South Shields, were submitted with a range of supporting documents, including a planning statement.

Those behind the scheme said existing sites in the region have been “well received” and that a new facility in South Tyneside would have several benefits.

This includes “providing a valuable and updated asset for local residents and those from surrounding areas”, encouraging more and longer visits to the coast and “raising the status of adjacent attractions and facilities”.

The planning statement adds: “Taking any dog out for the day, especially in areas that a dog likes to play, will invariably mean getting messy, especially with the UK weather.

“Returning home from a day at the park is much less appealing when you must first clean the dog, then clean the bath and then the car interior.

“Spending 10 minutes at a self-service dog wash adds a pleasant end to the day for both the owner and their dogs.

“Today, dog owners will often wash their dog at home in their own bathroom, perhaps adding a monthly trip to a dog groomer.

“Regularly bathing their dog at home will often mean backache leaning over the dog and cleaning the mess in a bathroom afterwards.

“Visiting a self-service dog wash unit makes it easy to clean dogs in a pet safe and pet friendly environment.”

Those behind the scheme added that dog wash facilities have initially been aimed at beach areas “where utilities and parking are available”, but said there are ambitions to expand further to more country parks in future.

It was also acknowledged that the development in South Shields would “give rise to some recreational related effects by dog walkers and their dogs”.

However, it was noted that a mitigation scheme, including an“information board”, could be secured by planning condition as part of planning permission linked to the scheme.

The planning statement added: “As the proposals do not involve any physical changes, or recognised intensification of the use of the building, the siting of this non-fixed, and readily movable dog wash facility will still preserve the significance of the area.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search planning application reference number: 250211

To find out more about NE Dog Wash, visit: www.nedogwash.co.uk