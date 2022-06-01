Organisations in South Tyneside urged to bid for slice of £8.87million to help support area's 'growth and prosperity'

South Shields Town Hall.

South Tyneside has received a three-year allocation of £8.87million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to ‘build pride in place and increase life chances across the UK’.

Under the scheme, the council must develop a detailed investment plan which determines how the money will be spent to help achieve the fund objectives of boosting productivity, opportunities, pay, jobs and living standards, as well as enhancing a sense of community and local pride.

Council chiefs are now seeking bids from organisations wishing to deliver projects and activity on the key themes of; supporting communities and place; supporting local business; and supporting people and skills.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to complement our key local growth priorities.

“This open call is designed to invite organisations with projects that can make a real difference and have maximum impact in the borough, particularly in the first year of the fund, to come forward.

“We will be prioritising projects that align with our Economic Recovery Plan and our ambition of South Tyneside as an outstanding place to live, invest and bring up families.”

The investment plan, which needs to be submitted to government by August, will set out measurable outcomes in line with the council’s key priorities.