Monthly ‘makers market’ craft fair planned along South Shields foreshore. Picture: Google Maps.

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department to change the use of a section of land along the South Shields foreshore.

The site includes a section of covered walkway off Sea Road, near the town’s amphitheatre and Minchella’s.

Council bosses are seeking permission for ‘mixed-use’ status for the space, allowing public markets to take place in future including a monthly ‘makers market’ craft fair.

A covering letter submitted to council planning officers provides more detail on the “small scale seasonal proposal”, which is part of the council’s plan to boost tourism.

This includes enabling the development of new attractions along the foreshore to help “enhance its special character and role as a major all year round leisure and visitor attraction”.

The covering letter adds: “The change of use would enable South Tyneside Council to operate a monthly ‘makers market’ craft fair with up to 12 stalls under the walkway.

“The market would probably run monthly from approximately Easter until October but other special markets, eg: Christmas would also be considered.

“Times of the market would be 10am until 3pm with additional time for unloading and loading”.

Information submitted to council planning officers stated the market stalls would be arranged in a “linear form” with “plenty of free passage for pedestrians as per the existing use”.

It is expected that temporary stalls would be erected and then removed on the days in which the markets are held.

Those behind the scheme added that traders and customers would be able to park in nearby public car parks, with no objections from council highways/parking teams in relation to the plan.

The covering letter continues: “The covered walkway comprises existing hardstanding (a public footway that is partially enclosed and roofed over) and although it is in an area where ecology considerations are sensitive, this proposal simply involves a change to a mixed use of an existing walkway with no building works proposed.

“The purpose of the proposal is to provide an additional offer for tourists and residents that are visiting the foreshore area.

“The impact upon ecology and this sensitive area would therefore be negligible”.

A decision on the planning application will be published on South Tyneside Council’s website once planning officers have assessed the proposal.