Plan to move South Shields GP surgery to new location in bid to improve service

Imeary Street Surgery leaders have submitted a proposal to relocate their surgery from 78 Imeary Street, Westoe, to Stanhope Parade Health Centre off Gordon Street.

The well-established practice, which has a list size of around 4,200 patients, is currently located in a downstairs converted flat with office/admin use above.

According to a presentation to South Tyneside Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Coordinating and Call-in (OSCC) Committee this week, the practice has “outgrown current space available”.

As a result, the practice is unable to provide more clinical sessions and access due to space limitations and is classed as “undersized” by 172m2.

The new space earmarked for use at Stanhope Parade Health Centre is around 0.5 miles from the current premises.

Relocation plans, if approved, would allow the recruitment of extra staff as well as “diversifying the skill mix” of the surgery and “allowing for future growth”.

Paul Irving, interim head of primary care at the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) outlined the next steps to councillors at South Shields Town Hall on Tuesday, November 8.

This included the GP practice completing a six-week patient and stakeholder “engagement process”, collating feedback and submitting a formal application to the ICB for the relocation.

The ICB will then consider all information and make a decision on the proposals as well as agreeing a timeline for the relocation if this is approved.

Councillors on the OSCC Committee welcomed the proposals, with several members declaring interests as patients of Imeary Street Surgery.

Councillor Ed Malcolm, chair of the scrutiny panel, asked for health chiefs to update the committee on the results of the consultation.

He told the meeting:“I know from personal experience that it’s a very nice little practice but obviously it needs to move to an area with bigger premises.”

Councillor David Francis added: “As a registered patient there I know that it’s small and so I fully understand the need for the move and the proposed new site obviously has good public transport links”.

The practice’s engagement process has already started and is expected to finish in late-December 2022.