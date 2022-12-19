South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a site off Springwell Road in the Primrose ward.

This includes a grassed area opposite the junction to Field Terrace and Jarrow School.

According to planning documents, the site would be the new location of a miners’ memorial, known as Alfred’s memorial, which was previously “taken down” due to redevelopment works.

The pick axe-shaped miners' memorial in Jarrow in 2008. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

This included the demolition of a social club to make way for a retirement housing complex.

New plans aim to “reinstate the miners’ memorial” which includes the construction of a raised platform with kerbstone edging with a metal monument.

From above, the monument is shaped to look like a pick axe and pays tribute to the area’s mining heritage, including the former Jarrow Colliery.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “Alfred’s Memorial was originally located on the site of the former Tunnel Club, an ex-servicemens’ club in North Street, which was demolished in 2015 to make way for the current Joseph Collin House housing complex.

Proposed site for miners’ memorial in Jarrow. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

“It has been in storage since its removal.

“The council is now proposing to reinstate the memorial at a new location in Springwell Road.

“If agreed, works are expected to start immediately.

“Members of the public are encouraged to submit representations on the planning application until December 21, 2022.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once the period of council consultation has concluded.

