Plan to reinstate former pick axe-shaped miners' memorial moved during development work in Jarrow

Plans to “reinstate’ a miners’ memorial in South Tyneside have been submitted to borough development bosses.

By Chris Binding
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 5:24pm

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a site off Springwell Road in the Primrose ward.

This includes a grassed area opposite the junction to Field Terrace and Jarrow School.

According to planning documents, the site would be the new location of a miners’ memorial, known as Alfred’s memorial, which was previously “taken down” due to redevelopment works.

The pick axe-shaped miners' memorial in Jarrow in 2008. Picture c/o Google Streetview.
This included the demolition of a social club to make way for a retirement housing complex.

New plans aim to “reinstate the miners’ memorial” which includes the construction of a raised platform with kerbstone edging with a metal monument.

From above, the monument is shaped to look like a pick axe and pays tribute to the area’s mining heritage, including the former Jarrow Colliery.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “Alfred’s Memorial was originally located on the site of the former Tunnel Club, an ex-servicemens’ club in North Street, which was demolished in 2015 to make way for the current Joseph Collin House housing complex.

Proposed site for miners’ memorial in Jarrow. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

“It has been in storage since its removal.

“The council is now proposing to reinstate the memorial at a new location in Springwell Road.

“If agreed, works are expected to start immediately.

“Members of the public are encouraged to submit representations on the planning application until December 21, 2022.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once the period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0710/22/LAA

