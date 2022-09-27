Back in April, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for ‘St Matthews Service Station’ in Jarrow’s Primrose ward.

This included works to extend the existing kiosk building into a grassed area in the direction of Roman Road to boost retail floor space.

The plans were lodged by applicant EG Group Ltd and were seen by the company as “critical” to help secure the future sustainability of the site.

Plans to extend the shopping space at the petrol station have been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to supporting documents submitted to council officials, increased sales of ancillary goods could not be achieved through an “internal re-configuration of the store”.

During the application process, the proposals were amended in an attempt to address amenity concerns for neighbours and highway safety concerns.

Amended plans included two added car parking spaces on a grassed area and two cycle parking spaces, with the existing access and exit points to the site being retained.

However, some people living near the site maintained their objections to the scheme, raising concerns about potential increased littering, off-site parking issues, more deliveries and noise pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on Monday,September 26.

Council planning officers, in a decision report, said the proposal would not be “harmful” in terms of visual amenity impacts, impacts on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties and highway safety.

The council decision report also added the service station use had been “long-established”, with planning permission granted in 2014, and that development of the site would “not be wholly unexpected”.

Council planners also claimed the plans would “support and improve the provision of accessible basic local services and community facilities for residents within the vicinity of the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to some comments from neighbours, the planning report said complaints regarding operational activities on site would be investigated by the council’s environmental health service.

The council decision report adds: “The [applicant’s] agent has provided a planning statement in support of the application which advises that the proposed extension is to support the existing business already on site.

“The proposed enlarged retail outlet would improve the local convenience offer for the area of Primrose, Lukes Lane and Calf Close, supporting the existing business.

“The proposal is therefore inextricably linked to the existing kiosk building and there is therefore no justification for exploring the possibility of siting the extension in any other location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing kiosk building contains a Spar convenience store as well as a small Subway and Greggs concession.

According to planning documents, the proposed extension would result in a floor space net gain of 74.16m2 and would be constructed at the same height and of the same materials as the existing building.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.