Plans approved for improved facilities at Frank Bushell House in South Shields

Frank Bushell House, South Shields Picture: Google Maps

Last year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for Frank Bushell House, off Tyne Terrace, in South Shields.

According to documents submitted to council officials, the three-storey building was constructed in 1984 and is classed as “residential retirement living apartments” with communal areas.

Plans from The Riverside Group Ltd aimed to ensure good living standards for residents in future as well as upgrading the building to ensure its “longevity”.

The range of external works included converting the warden’s house into a scooter store on the ground floor with a one-bedroom flat above.

Elsewhere, plans included resurfacing and increasing the car parking area from four to six spaces, with an entrance off Tyne Terrace, and upgrading a number of doors including communal doors and fire escape doors.

Following concerns from the council’s traffic and road safety team, amended plans were submitted to alter the layout of the proposed parking area and to increase it to 10 spaces.

This aimed to provide “space dimensions and manoeuvring areas” in line with council policies, as well as mitigating the loss of on-street parking spaces caused by the formation of the new car park entrance.

During consultation, West Harton Methodist Church raised concerns about wider vehicle access and visibility issues linked to the proposals at Frank Bushell House.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 14, 2023.

A council decision report states: “The proposals would increase the off-street parking provision for Frank Bushell House by forming 10 off-street operational spaces clear from the public highway.

“Given that the existing parking area is substandard, residents and visitors of Frank Bushell will park on Tyne Terrace.

“Having 10 off-street parking spaces, despite the loss of parking on Tyne Terrace, would improve the parking situation in the area by relieving some parking pressures off Tyne Terrace with one of the spaces being a disabled parking space”.

The council decision report adds: “Given the site circumstances, and with the exception of the loss of visibility associated with the proposedboundary wall, it is not considered that the proposal would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety to justify a reason to refuse this application”.

Under planning conditions, works must be brought forward within three years.

One planning condition also requested “a scheme to lower the front section of proposed boundary wall alongside the junction with the lane and Tyne Terrace” to “maintain visibility at this junction”.

Frank Bushell House offers homes specifically designed for older people in close proximity to GP surgeries, shops and public transport links.

According to information on the Riverside website, properties include self-contained flats with separate kitchens, lounges and bathrooms, with flats also being linked to a 24-hour contact centre.