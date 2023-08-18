South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for Roseway House, off Wear Street, in the Jarrow area.

According to its website, the care home provides a range of services including nursing, residential, dementia, palliative and respite care.

The care home is understood to offer around 49 single ensuite bedrooms for people aged 65 and over and is rated ‘Good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission.

It also offers several lounge and dining areas for residents to relax during the day, as well as smaller lounges for families and friends to visit.

New plans from applicant Amicura Limited, submitted earlier this year, proposed a range of works to the care home building to add new facilities and to improve existing spaces.

This included the provision of two extra bedrooms, internal alterations to “enhance the care provision” , an extension to the entrance to provide a manager’s office and wider access improvements.

In addition plans included infilling a small area to the rear of the property to provide an increased lounge area.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 3, 2023.

A council decision report noted the plan to “extend and alter existing established care home provision” in Jarrow town centre would align with council objectives for the area.

This includes a policy in the Jarrow Area Action Plan which “seeks to restore pride and self-confidence to Jarrow by re-establishing the town centre as the heart of community life”.

Council planners also raised no concerns around the design of the proposals, overlooking/privacy and highways and parking.

The council decision report added: “The proposed extension to the front elevation to create a manager’s office and improved access will be visible from Wear Street and the wider streetscene but due to the scale, use of existing materials and similar roof form, it is deemed that the proposal will not result in significant harm to the existing property or the wider streetscene.

“The proposed rear extension will not be visible from the wider streetscene due to its location to the rear of the existing property and will be a relatively modest addition.

“Constructed from brick to match the existing materials, it is considered that the proposals will not result in significant harm.”

Under planning conditions, works at the care home must take place within three years.