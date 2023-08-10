South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for South Shields Golf Club, off Hillcrest, in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward.

The golf club was established in 1893 and is situated on a large site in the shadow of local landmark Cleadon water tower.

South Shields Golf Club. Picture: Google Maps

This included a side extension to the club’s pro shop to form a “simulator room”, as well as other building alterations and a proposed “viewing balcony”.

Golf simulators typically offer technology allowing players to practice in a virtual environment, from perfecting their swing and understanding weaknesses to improving their game.

Floor plans showed the planned simulator room adjacent to the golf club’s car parking area and the proposed raised viewing balcony planned at the front of the main club buildings, directly opposite the putting green.

During council consultation on the plans some concerns were raised by a neighbour about the viewing balcony and potential privacy impacts on those living near the golf club.

As part of the planning application process, the floorspace of the proposed balcony was reduced.

After considering the plan and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 3, 2023.

Council planning officers, in a decision report, said the proposed clubhouse extension, viewing balcony and external alterations were “not considered to impact on the Green Belt”.

It was also noted that the proposal would “complement the existing golf club with the provision of [the] indoor simulator facility”.

The council decision report adds: “Concerns have been raised by a resident of Fellside, to the north of the site, regarding the viewing balcony and potential overlooking issues for nearby residents.

“Given the location of this viewing balcony to the southern elevation of the building, it is considered any direct overlooking issues to residents of Fellside would be limited particularly accounting for the distance of approximately 21 metres between the closest part of the balcony and the rear boundaries of these properties at Fellside, and in excess of 30 metres to the rear elevations of these properties.

“On this basis it is not considered significant privacy issues would occur to these neighbours.”

According to its website, South Shields Golf Club’s course is “noted for its fine greens, easy walking and magnificent views all round, particularly over the Tyne Estuary, north to the Cheviot Hills and south over Wearside to the Cleveland Hills”.

The golf club’s website adds: “The course seldom closes due to the excellent drainage through the limestone base on which it is built, ensuring good conditions underfoot throughout the year.

“During the winter months the need [to] switch to winter greens is extremely rare making our winter open events extremely popular.”

Under planning conditions work on the new extension and simulator room must take place within three years.