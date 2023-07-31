Plans approved for motorcycle shop at former South Tyneside bed store site

Plans for approved for motorcycle shop at unit off Shaftesbury Avenue, South Tyneside Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved plans for an industrial unit off Shaftesbury Avenue, opposite the Fire & Co outlet in the borough’s Bede ward.

According to a report from council planning officials, the 600sqm business unit was previously occupied by ‘Bed Giants’ but has been vacant for a number of months.

New plans from company Opus Motor Group sought permission for a ‘motorcycle sales’ use at the site between the hours of 9am-6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Applicants clarified the site would not be open on Sundays or Bank Holidays and it was confirmed the development would employ four members of staff.

In addition car parking spaces with cycle parking provision were proposed to be retained.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 27, 2023.

A council decision report noted the site forms part of Tyne Point Industrial Estate and part of a ‘predominantly industrial area’.

It was noted that no evidence had been submitted to the council regarding the marketing of the unit, however council planners confirmed the site had operated in a retail use for decades.

In this context, planning officials concluded there would be “no loss of employment land as a result of this proposal”.

The council decision report added: “The proposal would bring a vacant unit back into use and would secure the financial stability of a local business.

“The proposal would not be harmful to the adjacent units with regards to noise and would not be harmful to the amenity of nearby residents.

“The proposal would provide sufficient off-street parking and would not give rise to highways safety issues. The proposal would be a compatible use of the site.

“As such, it is considered that the proposal would accord with the policies of the local development framework and there are no significant reasons to otherwise warrant refusal of this application”.

Under planning conditions the development must be brought forward within three years.

