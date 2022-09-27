Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council submitted an application to its own planning department for a new building at Bamburgh School, off Norham Avenue, in the Horsley Hill ward.

The school, which caters for children with a range of additional needs, recently benefited from a £600,000 project to construct additional rooms and a therapy space.

New council proposals registered in August, 2022, included a bid for a “lawful development certificate” for a new detached building in an existing courtyard.

Bamburgh School.

The plans formed part of South Tyneside Council’s efforts to “meet the increasing demand for specialist provision” and improve facilities for pupils and staff.

After considering the planning bid and assessing it against policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the classroom scheme on September 26, 2022.

This included a lawful development certificate being granted, meaning the proposed classroom can be erected as a ‘permitted development’ and without planning permission.

Bamburgh School is a fully inclusive school maintained by South Tyneside Council for pupils with a broad spectrum of additional needs.

This includes medical, physical, social and emotional needs and moderate learning difficulties.

The school forms part of the wider Horsley Hill Community Campus site which also includes Sea View Primary School and Horsley Hill Children’s Centre.

A statement on Bamburgh School’s website sets out its ethos, which aims to “recognise the needs of the whole child, whilst moving pupils towards their personal best”.

Company TG Escapes Ltd, which specialises in eco-friendly modular buildings, is involved in plans for the new classroom at Bamburgh School which will incorporate an access ramp and canopy.

In addition, proposed sustainable features for the classroom building include specialist lighting and ventilation and an “inverter air source heat pump unit”.

Councillor Adam Ellison, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, previously praised the scheme and the benefits it would bring.

Speaking in August, 2022, he said: “To meet the increasing demand for specialist provision the new classroom would provide additional places for 6-8 pupils.

“The additional accommodation would also hugely improve the quality of teaching and learning for children and their staff team.”