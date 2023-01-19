South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for unit two at Boldon Court, off Burford Way, in the Boldon Colliery area.

According to planning documents, the site forms part of an industrial estate consisting of a mixture of light industrial buildings.

The planning bid from Willows Veterinary Centre aimed to pave the way for the business to move from its current base in Boldon Colliery to larger premises.

The existing building. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

A design statement submitted to local authority officials said the unit offers “good access and off-street parking” and that a new staff entrance would be provided.

As part of the plans, new signage was also proposed as well as subdividing the building’s interior into a range of spaces for customers and staff.

This includes consulting rooms, treatment rooms, a dental area, an x-ray room, and a canine area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, staff facilities, storage areas and an open plan office are proposed, alongside a consulting room, a meeting room, a lab area and a space for felines.

According to the submitted application form, the relocated veterinary practice would create four full-time jobs.

This would see 10 full-time employees at the relocated Willows Veterinary Centre.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on January 18, 2023.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

