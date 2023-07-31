Plans approved for ‘vehicle preparation centre' in South Tyneside employing up to 35 people

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a large industrial building at 2 Didcot Way in the Boldon Colliery area.

It is understood that the unit was previously occupied by manufacturing company Faltec Europe Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would see new and used vehicles brought to the site from nearby dealerships for preparation prior to sale, with works ranging from cleaning and light cosmetic repair to MOT testing.

Other proposed works to the industrial unit include office space being “repurposed” as ancillary parts storage, administration, offices and a canteen.

A covering letter from applicant Vertu Motors Plc said the development would employ up to 35 people once fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The covering letter added the site would “support operations” at Vertu’s Sunderland, Durham and Teesside showrooms.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 21, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development was suitable in a “recognised and protected employment area” and would “continue to safeguard the employment use of the site”.

It was noted that the four transporter and 20 car movements proposed per day to/from the site in order to deliver the vehicles would be acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition the applicant agreed to provide around 35 cycle parking spaces as part of the development.

The council decision report added: “In summary, it is not considered that the proposed development would result in any significant harm in terms of the impact on visual amenity, highway safety, residential amenity or flood risk.

“The principle of the change of use is also considered to be acceptable”.

Information provided by the applicant confirmed the site would not be customer facing and would not be used for long-term vehicle storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once fully operational, Vertu bosses said they expect to have recruited 25 full-time and 10 part-time staff to operate the facility.