Back in July, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for 59 Ocean Road, previously known as Ainsley Guest House.

Proposals asked for a change of use from holiday accommodation to residential, following in the footsteps of several Ocean Road guest houses which have done the same over the past year.

After assessing the planning application for 59 Ocean Road against planning policies, South Tyneside Council planners approved the change of use on August 11, 2022.

A decision report prepared by planners said the application site was in a sustainable location with access to public transport and that no dedicated parking provision was needed to serve the property.

The council decision report adds: “It is not considered that the proposed residential use would result in material harm to the amenity of surrounding properties through an unacceptable increase in noise or disturbance.

“This is having regard to the range of uses within the immediate area, as well as the current use of the property as a bed and breakfast; and the potential level of activity at the site in connection with this.

“It is also considered that use of the application property as a dwelling would be acceptable in terms of the amenity of future occupiers of that dwelling.”

The planning approval is the latest in a trend of Ocean Road guest houses and bed and breakfast hotels reverting back to residential uses, with around five making the move since March, 2021.

Under planning conditions, work to convert 59 Ocean Road back into a dwelling house must take place within three years.