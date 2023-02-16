South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application to bulldoze the former Boldon Lane Clinic, off Boldon Lane, in the Biddick and All Saints ward.

The planning bid, which was submitted by applicant NTW Solutions, confirmed the demolition was linked to “future development of the site later in 2023″.

Documents submitted to local authority officials stated the former NHS outpatient facility was now “derelict” and “unfit for purpose”, as well as being prone to “vandalism” and “misuse”.

The building is due to be demolished.

The planning application added: “Feasibility studies and proposals have been explored to refurbish and modernise the existing [building] but this has been found unsuitable to fulfil future needs and service requirements.

“The current building is also unable to meet current standards and fails to meet requirements to provide sustainable care facilities”.

After considering the demolition application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 14, 2023.

A council decision report adds: “The proposed method of demolition would be appropriate given the scale of the building.

“The proposed method of site restoration would also be acceptable, leaving the site in a tidy condition”.

Under planning conditions, the demolition must be carried out within five years.

However application details indicate demolition work could start from March, 2023 with an estimated completion by early April.

Waste removal for the site is also expected to be covered by a traffic management plan to “ensure effective traffic management systems are in place to avoid putting workers or [the] public at risk”.