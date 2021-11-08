Plans approved to increase seating and parking capacities at South Shields Crematorium

South Shields Crematorium, in John Reid Road, South Shields.

Back in September 2021, South Tyneside Council lodged an application with its own planning department for the facility off John Reid Road.

This included an “infill development” of an existing four-sided courtyard to maximise seating capacity within the building.

A design and access statement submitted with the council plans said the proposals aimed to “address capacity limitations in holding large funerals“.

It continued: “It has been noted that the current facility is dated, and the opportunity should be taken to modernise to form a fitting environment.”

A report prepared by planning officers deemed the scheme acceptable in terms of design, highway safety and impact on neighbours.

The planning report reads: “It is acknowledged that the proposed increase in seating at the crematorium would allow for more visitors and as such further vehicles at the site.

“The applicant has mentioned within their supporting information that an application for further parking at the site (six spaces) will be submitted.

“However, they state that the current provision on site provides an excess of the number of spaces required and the extension is to provide a solution to an existing problem on site, therefore they do not anticipate the number of attendees changing.

“The council’s parking standards require such developments to provide one parking space per five seats, which would give an overall provision of 40 car parking spaces for the proposed 200 seats.

“There are currently 70 parking spaces within the site. As such there is an overprovision of parking to serve the crematorium.”

The documents say the crematorium has been altered and extended several times since its construction in the 1960s.

The proposed extension to the chapel seating area will provide an extra 88sqm of floor space, resulting in seated capacity for around 200 people.

Council planning documents also state that the ability to hold services at South Shields Crematorium will need to be maintained throughout the construction period.

The planning decision report adds: “It is therefore proposed that construction would take place over four days, with mid-week services remaining.”