Plans have been refused. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has rejected a bid for a householder development at a property at Victoria Road East in the town.

The plans had sought permission for a two-storey rear extension described in council planning documents as a “rear en-suite bedroom/bathroom extension”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications see a number of factors considered, and people in homes and businesses nearby are given the chance to have their say in consultations.

During the consultation on the extension plans, there were no responses or objections from neighbours.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, South Tyneside Council planners refused it on April 5, 2023.

The main reason for refusal, set out in a decision report, included impacts on a neighbouring property in terms of “loss of daylight/sunlight and visual intrusion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said this was because of the development’s “scale and close proximity to an adjacent first floor habitable room window in the rear elevation”.

It was argued that the plans would “result in significant harm to the amenities enjoyed by the occupiers of that neighbouring dwelling”.

The council decision report added: “In terms of outlook and over-dominance, the ground floor element of the two-storey rear extension is considered to be acceptable in principle, particularly as the [neighbour’s] kitchen window is located on the far side of the rear elevation.

“The first floor element would create an over-dominant feature when looking out the [neighbour’s] first floor habitable window and would be adversely affected by the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The agent was given the opportunity to amend the proposal before a decision was made”.

Council planners acknowledged that the proposed extension would “not result in the overdevelopment of the site” or an “unacceptable loss of privacy for theadjacent neighbour”.

But it was noted that the plans clashed with a policy in the South TynesideLocal Development Framework and a guidance document around ‘householder developments’.