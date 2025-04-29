Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a digital advertising screen near South Shields Town Hall have been refused by council development bosses, following heritage concerns and public safety fears.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has blocked an application for the erection of a wall-mounted ‘LED display unit’ in South Shields.

The advertising consent bid from Alright Media was linked to the gable wall of 1-2 Charlotte Terrace, and included a digital screen measuring 6m x 3m and elevated around 5m above ground.

Digital advertising sign near South Shields Town Hall refused over heritage and public safety concerns

Planning documents confirmed the proposed advert would “sequentially display static poster images with no animation or special effects” and would be turned off between the hours of 11pm and 6am.

After considering the planning application however, South Tyneside Council’s planning department refused it on April 28, 2025, after raising several concerns.

The first refusal reason included heritage impacts to the Grade II-listed South Shields Town Hall and statue of Queen Victoria, given the proposed digital sign’s “prominence in views of those buildings/structures fromthe south and west”.

It was argued that the digital sign would be “significantly harmful to the visual amenity of the locality by virtue of its size, illumination and siting” and would clash with planning policies.

The second reason for refusal included the proposed advertisement being “significantly harmful to public safety by virtue of its size, illumination and siting in close proximity to the busy road junction of Crossgate (A194) and Westoe Road (A1018) and associated pedestrian crossings and traffic signals forming part of that junction immediately adjacent to the application site”.

Council planners said that the advert would be “likely to unduly distract the attention of drivers at a point on the highway network where they are required to take greater care”.

A council decision report added that the applicant did not provide a risk assessment or ‘road safety audit’ and council highways officers concluded that “the proposed advert poses an unacceptable risk to road safety”.

This was because proposals included a “large illuminated advert near this signalised junction with pedestrian crossing points [which] is likely to distract drivers at a point in time when they are required to make critical decisions”.

On heritage issues, the council decision report added: “The issues that arise from the proposed advert are its proximity to the asset and the position in relation to key views to, from and across.

“Also considered are lighting effects and ‘light spill’. The planning statement states that the internally illuminated advert would sequentially display static poster images with no animation or special effects.

“The image would never change more frequently than on a ten second interval.

“Taking into account the size, position and illumination, it is considered that the proposed advertisement would result in significant harm to the setting of the adjacent Grade II-listed building and statue, and would result in significant harm to the visual amenity of the street scene.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0729/24/ADV