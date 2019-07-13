Plans for new taxi stands in South Shields town centre to tie-in with £21million transport interchange
Plans for new taxi stands in South Shields town centre have been set out as transport chiefs prepare to open a new multi-million pound transport interchange.
The £21million landmark transport hub will bring the town’s Metro and bus links under one roof in Keppel Street.
The development is part of Phase Two of South Tyneside Council’s South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan, aimed at turning round the town's fortunes.
Ahead of an planned opening on August 4, plans for new hackney carriage stands have been lodged.
The shake-up will see new taxi stands introduced and others revoked.
Next week, the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee will discuss the plans.
If approved, a six-space stand will be introduced near the new interchange entrance on Keppel Street.
A second taxi stand will also be based near the rear of McDonald’s, creating space for nine vehicles between 11pm-5am.
However, the stand will remain as a loading bay at all other times.
The locations of the new stands have won backing from the South Tyneside Hackney Carriage Association, traffic officers and Northumbria Police.
Under council plans, existing taxi stands in Smithy Street and East Street are set to be removed.
According to a council report, this will happen at “a future date in line with the phasing period of the regeneration.”
A decision on the plans will be made at South Shields Town Hall on Friday, July 19.
If approved, the new taxi stands will be subject to a 28-day representation period.
The meeting starts at 10am and is open to the public