Regeneration scheme work under way to transform Holborn derelict docklands into a new riverside in development South Shields.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee approved a “hybrid application” in 2021 for a huge riverside housing development in the Holborn area.

This included full planning permission for a phase one residential development for 48 dwellings and outline planning permission for around 300 homes across phases two and three.

On Monday (October 24) the committee were asked to rule on a reserved matters application, which looked to provide more details and gain approval for 107 homes as part of the 300 proposed across phases two and three.

The proposals included details on appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in relation to the Keepmoat Homes controlled areas of the wider site.

Councillors on the planning committee gave the application the green light at Monday’s meeting, subject to several routine planning conditions being fulfilled.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the Keepmoat application said the “high quality housing” development will “create a sense of place and ownership within an urban riverside setting”.

It said: “The scheme ensures that the housing development is brought forward alongside vital improvements to the environmental quality of the surrounding area to support the overall success of the redevelopment.

“Proposals will also have a significant economic impact on the area and surrounding neighbourhood by bringing in new opportunities for small businesses to thrive.”

The approval was in line with the recommendation of council planning officers who, in a report ahead of the meeting, backed the proposals to be approved.

It said: “It is considered that the proposed reserved matters are acceptable in terms of the mix of house/apartment types that are being proposed.

“The proposed dwellings and apartment building would have modern external finishes, sharing some characteristics in terms of their appearance with those being constructed at Phase 1.

“The proposed reserved matters including appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in relation to Keepmoat Homes controlled areas are acceptable.”

The 107 homes as part of the application will include a mixture of house types and an apartment block.

The 95 houses will be made up of 17 two-bedroom properties, 51 three-bed and 27 four-bed sites.

Meanwhile there will be 12 apartments in a three storey building, where half will be one bedroomed and half will be two, and all would be available for affordable rent.

As part of Keepmoat’s plans, a pair of the two-bedroom houses will also be for affordable rent, while the same number of the properties will be available at discount market value.

The previous phase one proposals sparked opposition from neighbours due to plans to build over a play park and green space between Laygate Street and Commercial Road.

Locals staged several demonstrations to raise awareness of the plans in the preceding months, with more than 1,000 people also signing a petition in an attempt to save the green space for future generations.