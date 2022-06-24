South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently registered a planning application for Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare (HWMW) Ground, in the Whiteleas ward.

According to planning documents, the site is used by HWMW which is partnered with South Shields Football Club Foundation providing training and football facilities on the site.

A new application submitted to council planners aims to upgrade the current football provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harton and Westoe Miners' Welfare

This includes replacing the old 11v11 football pitch with a new 11v11 3G football pitch, which can be used as 9v9 pitches, and providing a standalone 9v9 football grass pitch on vacant land.

In addition, the plans propose an indoor ‘futsal arena’ which would be built to FA national standards complete with “200-person spectator capacity, associated changing, WC, storage and reception facilities”.

The arena is expected to be used to accommodate dance, walking football and cricket practice nets as well as futsal.

Additional car parking in two new areas is also planned for the site, with the existing car park reconfigured, as well as upgrades to provide more energy efficient lighting.

Details of the development are set out in a design and access statement submitted to the council on behalf of applicant South Shields Football Club Foundation Ltd.

The design and access statement reads:”The improvements proposed here for the range of different football facilities will mean that better sporting facilities will be available to [a] range of people both taking part and spectating.

“The ease and close proximity to public transport will encourage people to the ground on foot, especially younger visitors, helping to aid a more healthy lifestyle and in turn improve people’s welbeing.”

A planning statement submitted with the planning application, adds the new football facilities are linked to two proposed developments that will “assist in the transformation of strategic sporting and educational facilities in South Shields”.

This includes “the relocation of South Tyneside College to a town centre location and […] the creation of a community sports hub at Harton and Westoe Welfare Ground”.

The planning statement adds: “To facilitate this move, the proposal includes the relocation of the [football] sports pitches from the college to Harton and Westoe Welfare Ground and the creation of improved facilities that contribute to the development of sport to mitigate the loss”.

A decision on the new football facilities will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.