Plans lodged for new football pitches on site of former Hebburn Colliery

South Tyneside Council submitted an application for the site, off School Street, to its own planning department earlier this month.

This included the “development of three football turf pitches with associated infrastructure” on open space which was historically part of Hebburn Colliery and near the Cabin community centre.

According to planning documents, the proposed development would create three five-a-side mini-soccer pitches aimed at under sevens and under eights, with 1.2-metre high ‘weldmesh’ fencing with several gated entry points.

It is expected the existing car park would be “sufficient to cater for anticipated visitor and staffing levels”.

This includes “staggered bookings” to ensure adequate parking capacity.

A decision on the sports facilities will be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0274/22/LAA