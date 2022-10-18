Plans officially in for new Starbucks drive-thru on edge of South Shields Town Centre

Earlier this week, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for a brownfield site off Claypath Lane and Crossgate (A194), near South Shields Town Hall.

The plans from North East developer Modo Bloc aim to build three new commercial units, as well as a Starbucks drive-thru complete with charging bays for electric vehicles.

Those behind the scheme have said it represents a £3million investment into the site creating between 30-40 jobs and that there has already been interest in the units.

CGI image of proposed new development in South Shields including commercial units and Starbucks drive-thru.

The planning application for the site has been submitted with a raft of supporting documents, including a planning statement.

Applicants said the development would be in a sustainable location and would bring a vacant site back into use, alongside boosting footfall along the street and “improving the vitality of this area”.

In addition, it was noted that no “sequentially preferable” sites were available in the area to meet the requirements of the development, including floor space and the drive-thru.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development, by virtue of its location, layout, scale and design, would not result in a visually intrusive, or harmful development.

Picture of site off Claypath Lane and Crossgate, near South Shields Town Hall. Picture: Google Streetview.

“It is considered that the proposed scale, design, materials and size of the units is acceptable in this location.

“The buildings would blend well with the surrounding landscape, and the development would therefore accord with local plan policies, and the National Planning Policy Framework as a whole.

“The development would not have any implications for the amenities of local residents, and a safe vehicular access to the site and adequate parking and refuse storage within the site would be provided”.

According to planning documents, the site once accommodated an office block but this was demolished with the land now sitting vacant.

A decision on plans for the commercial units and drive-thru will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.