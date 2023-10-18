Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Whitburn Lodge site, off Mill Lane (A183), in the Whitburn area.

Since closing its doors in 2012 the pub site has been the target of break-ins and deliberate fires, including an infamous fire on New Year’s Day.

The aftermath of the 2022 fire at the former Whitburn Lodge pub. Photo by Ian McClelland Media

In September, 2023, national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships announced it had bought the building and associated land, with plans to build 32 new homes.

The planning application was registered by South Tyneside Council on October 17, 2023, and has now appeared on the council’s planning portal website, allowing residents to view the detailed plans.

Developers confirmed the proposed scheme would deliver 24 homes for private sale and eight properties which would be classed as “affordable housing units”.

The proposed housing mix includes four two-bedroom homes, 22 three-bedroom homes and six four-bedroom homes.

32 new homes are planned for the site of the Whitburn Lodge (Credit: Lovell Partnerships)

Affordable housing is expected to apply to all two-bedroom properties and four three-bedroom properties.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on how the pub site would be developed.

This includes the relocation of a bus shelter and stable, as well as ‘sustainable urban drainage’ systems, links to pedestrian and cycle routes to Whitburn village centre and site landscaping.

Shots of Whitburn Lodge Fire (01-01-2023) being tackled by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. Photos by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS):Whitburn Lodge New Year's Day fire

Each home is expected to benefit from a private driveway, with all plots allowing space for a minimum of two vehicles, as well as wider visitor parking provision.

The existing vehicular access off Mill Lane at the eastern side of the development would be widened, as well as multiple pedestrian access points being created.

Those behind the scheme added the development’s layout would also create “social and environmental improvements to an abandoned site with connectivity enhancements to Whitburn Coastal Park”.

The design and access statement adds: “The site has been designed to ensure a pleasant identifiable residential environment, enjoying schools, community facilities, and employment opportunities, all within acceptable distances”.

A planning statement also submitted to council planning officials describes the site as a “significant visual eyesore in the local area” and notes the development would bring several benefits.

This includes “regenerating a prominent gateway site” and “removing unsafe vacant structures, greatly improving both the safety and visual appearance of the site”.

The planning statement said: “Additional native planting and ecological measures would also secure provision of nesting opportunities for birds and roosting opportunities for bats, contributing to local and national conservation targets.

“In terms of the social benefits, significant weight should be given to the delivery of the broad range of new homes and affordable housing.

“The development would also provide an opportunity for its new residents to live in a sustainable and accessible location, as well as economic benefits generated from the construction phase and ongoing resident expenditure in local shops and services”.

Developers added that a “sensitive and appropriate design solution has been achieved, without detriment to the Green Belt”, where the site is located.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans until November 7, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.

Developers have said that, subject to approval, work could start on the site in early 2024.