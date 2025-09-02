Plans for a new “education and training centre” in a South Tyneside industrial estate have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 55 Aidan Court in the Bede Industrial Estate in the Jarrow area.

Applicant Staffpower Training Limited is seeking permission to “allow the premises to be used as a non-residential education and training centre.”

New 'education and training centre' planned for 55 Aidan Court in Bede Industrial Estate, South Tyneside

A planning statement submitted to council officials describes the applicant as a north east-based company which delivers a “range of government-funded training and employment support programmes”.

It was noted that “training is classroom based, includes practical skills development, is non-residential, and aligns with both local and national strategies to improve employability and access to adult learning”.

The types of activities proposed at the new South Tyneside site include “practical construction/retrofit skills training, scheduled classroom sessions, one-to-one learner skills support, small group digital skills workshops [and] enrolment and assessment appointments”, according to planning documents.

Those behind the scheme said that there will be no residential use, no external building work, and no change to parking or access arrangements at the vacant unit and that “internal configuration will remain largely open plan to support flexible learning space”.

The planning statement adds: “The unit is located within Bede Industrial Estate, a well-established commercial area in South Tyneside.

“We are aware of two neighbouring units currently delivering similar training activities, demonstrating precedent for this type of use within the estate.

“The premises are suitable for this purpose in terms of layout, access, and location [and] no negative impacts are expected in relation to noise, traffic, or the appearance of the area.”

It was also argued that the proposed development would “align with key planning objectives” around “supporting education, regeneration, and economic growth” and “encouraging accessible local services that support communities and wellbeing”.

Applicants said the plans would “contribute positively to the local economy and community by providing pathways into employment for residents.”

A planning application form submitted to council planners also notes employee levels at the education and training centre development, with 10 full-time equivalent roles proposed.

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250479