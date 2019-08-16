Plans revealed for new £16million reservoir to supply South Tyneside
Plans for a £16million pound reservoir to supply South Tyneside have been revealed.
Northumbrian Water has applied for planning permission for a new covered service reservoir, capable of storing more than 62million litres of potable water underground near Springwell Village on the border of Sunderland and Gateshead.
It will supply water to more than 50,000 people, including those in South Tyneside.
The company’s planning consultants, Lichfields, submitted applications for the multi-million scheme to Sunderland and Gateshead Councils earlier this month.
Michael Baker, Northumbrian Water’s tactical planning manager, said: “The area which will be fed by this new service reservoir includes Springwell, as well as the wider Wearside and South Tyneside areas.
“The service reservoir, which will consist of two reinforced concrete compartments would be covered with grass to fit in with the local environment, will help to ensure a resilient water supply for the area, strengthening the existing network in the area.”
Most of Sunderland and South Tyneside’s water travels through a 30km pipe from the Mosswood treatment works, which is supplied by Derwent Reservoir near Consett.
Some of this water is then stored in smaller service reservoirs.
Justine Matchett, associate director at Lichfields who led the preparation of the planning applications and Environmental Impact Assessment, said: “This development will help secure supplies to Wearside and South Tyneside and support the wider water network in this part of the region.”
Mr Baker added: “The reservoir will also strengthen and future-proof our existing network enabling us to provide improved water supply resilience to the wider Wearside and South Tyneside areas, benefiting a further 480,000 customers.”