Plans for new and improved facilities at a South Tyneside kindergarten have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Harton Village Kindergarten, which sits off Sunderland Road in the borough’s Harton ward.

Plans are seeking permission to change a roof from a flat roof to a pitched roof and to “bring out the front of the nursery building to be in line with the circumference of the roof”.

Harton Village Kindergarten, South Shields | Google/LDRS

In addition, the planning application is seeking permission for a “log cabin at the north east corner of the site.”

A supporting statement submitted to council officials sets out more details on the “scheme of improvements” to the kindergarten.

It notes the building was originally constructed as a community library and now “operates as a private kindergarten, catering for a wide age range of children, who are supervised by highly trained and qualified staff”, with “excellent opportunities for indoor and outdoor play and learning”.

Those behind the plans said the “scheme of upgrades” proposed aims to “improve the facilities that are on offer at the kindergarten”.

This includes “replacing an existing ‘summer house’ style classroom with a larger ‘lodge style’ type”.

It was noted that the “improved classroom area will cater to the older children who attend the kindergarten and will release much-needed space in the main building for the increasing numbers of children who would like to attend”.

Elsewhere, the outdoor play space to the front of the new lodge is proposed to be “upgraded” and would “see the reduction in the number of hard-surfaced footpaths than at present, resulting in an increase in grassed space in order to accommodate a range of age-appropriate play-frames and equipment”.

Applicants hope to plant a laurel hedgerow “behind the existing boundary wall that runs along Sunderland Road” to “further improve the privacy to this part of the site”.

The supporting statement adds: “The proposed scheme of enhancements will have no adverse effect upon the biodiversity of the application site, for a number of reasons.

“The amount of grassed space is to be increased, a laurel hedgerow is to be planted [and] the lodge will be installed upon specially designed pad footings.

“These will keep the structure raised above ground level, ensuring that a constant air flow and permeability is maintained to the ground beneath.

“This solution will also prevent any disturbance to tree roots in the vicinity.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250238