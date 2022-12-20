Plans submitted for 10-bedroom HMO in former bed and breakfast in South Shields

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received a retrospective application for a property at 38 Baring Street in the Beacon and Bents ward.

According to planning documents, the site previously operated as a bed and breakfast use but was converted into shared accommodation in the form of an HMO earlier this year.

A planning statement submitted to council officials on behalf of applicant Beaumont and Partners Ltd sets out the reasons for the retrospective planning application.

The plans relate to 38 Baring Street.

The planning statement notes the applicant was “not aware that the change of use required planning permission and therefore the development was carried out unlawfully” – with the planning application seeking to “make the HMO use lawful”.

This includes the property offering 10 one-bedroom apartments over four floors, two communal kitchen/dining areas and a communal lounge area.

The accommodation is described in planning documents as “serviced apartments for tourist and visitor accommodation within a desired location”.

Applicants have stated the HMO’s design is “sensitive of its surroundings” to ensure the residential amenity of proposed new residents and existing neighbours, as well as offering secure cycle storage.

It was also argued that the HMO use is of a “similar nature to guest houses/boarding houses” in the area as it “provides accommodation which is rented on a short to medium term agreement”.

The planning statement added: “With regard to the principle of development it is considered that the proposed development has introduced a range of properties which have diversified and improved the housing offer in regard to serviced apartments within the area.

“The proposed development as part of this application has been designed to the highest standard to ensure that the development has respected the local character and setting.”

People can now have their say on the plans.

A decision on the retrospective planning application will then be made by South Tyneside Council once the period of council consultation has concluded.