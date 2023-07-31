Fowler Street, South Shields. Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 79-81 Fowler Street in the Beacon and Bents ward.

The business unit has most recently been occupied by Greendaze Hydroponics but is understood to have been vacant for several months.

New plans aim to convert the building into a hot food takeaway across all levels, as well as the installation of ventilation and extraction equipment linked to the proposed use.

Floor plans submitted to council officials show a shop space and office on the ground floor and “ancillary space” for the hot food takeaway across the first and second floors.

A planning application submitted with the designs also makes a case for the development which would bring the vacant Fowler Street unit back into use.

Those behind the development said it would create six full-time jobs and four part-time roles if approved.

The planning application adds: “There are lots of other vacant units along this commercial strip and this area needs all the investment it can get in order to present itself better and to provide a new facility, new jobs and new servicing opportunities.

“The regeneration and re-opening of this forlorn site would net benefit the locality in so many outweighing ways and provide activity and informal policing of a troubled area.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the application can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 15, 2023.

