Harbour Lights, Lawe Road, South Shields. Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Harbour Lights pub in the town’s Beacon and Bents ward.

The venue, which is based at Lawe Road in a location overlooking the River Tyne, has been earmarked for redevelopment works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning bid from Star Pubs & Bars is seeking permission to improve existing spaces and to introduce new features for customers.

The planning application is seeking permission for a new rear flat roof extension to extend female toilet facilities, a new side entrance to the pub and timber posts and ‘festoon lighting’ in the beer garden area.

In addition, a new bin storage area is expected to be formed with a timber fence under the plans, as well as “full external repair and redecoration” works to the pub.

Plans also include extraction equipment for a new pizza oven area which, according to submitted floor plans, would be based in the centre of the venue near the existing conservatory area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted floor plans show extra seating and tables in the beer garden area, and minor changes to seating arrangements in other indoor spaces including the main bar area.

Proposed external works could also see the front of the venue repainted as well as other changes.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 23, 2023.